Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called out President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign for continuing to allege that the election was rigged, claiming that the president is now trying to throw him under the bus after the state was called for Joe Biden.

“By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election,” wrote Raffensperger in a Wednesday op-ed for USA Today. “This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him, and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

Raffensperger went on to say that in the days after the election, “a losing presidential campaign refused to accept the facts,” and, “Those who had so long been beneficiaries of the electoral process sought to tear it apart at its very foundations.”

“In times of uncertainty, when the integrity of our political system is most at risk, the integrity of our politicians is paramount,” he concluded. “In times like these, we need leaders of integrity to guide us through.”

Last week, Raffensperger personally called the state of Georgia for Biden, declaring that the “numbers don’t lie,” despite acknowledging that he is a “proud Trump supporter.”

“I wish he would have won, and especially in Georgia,” he added in an interview with CNN. “I certainly cast my vote for him, but the results are what the results are.”

On Tuesday, Trump attacked Raffensperger on Twitter, questioning, “Why isn’t the @GASecofState Brad Raffensperger, a so-called Republican, allowing us to look at signatures on envelopes for verification?”

“We will find tens of thousands of fraudulent and illegal votes,” the president continued. “This could also be very helpful to @SenDavidPerdue and @SenatorLoeffler. Why is he afraid of Stacey Abrams? We don’t need the ballots — we only need the signed envelopes!”

Raffensperger reportedly believes that current attacks against him are “clear retaliation” for declining to be an honorary co-chair of the Trump campaign in Georgia.

In 2018, however, Trump praised Raffensperger and encouraged his followers to vote for him.

“Brad Raffensperger will be a fantastic Secretary of State for Georgia,” Trump declared. “It is really important that you get out and vote for Brad.”

