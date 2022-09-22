GOP Pulls Funding From Ohio District After Candidate Exposed For Lying About Military Service: Report

The campaign arm of the House GOP is pulling funding from the race in Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is withdrawing advertisement funding for J.R. Majewski, a staunch Trump supporter, following an Associated Press report that he lied about his military service.

Medium Buying first flagged this development, which was confirmed by Axios.

FLASH —#OH09: NRCC IE is canceling TV ad schedules that it had booked for the final six weeks of the campaign (9/27-11/8) — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 22, 2022

The AP, citing military documents, reported on Wednesday that, contrary to his claim, Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan. The records also debunked that he was a combat soldier, rather they showed that he, according to the AP, “completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.” He previously was stationed at Kadena Air Base.

Majewski stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and has supported QAnon.

Majewski faces longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in November. Axios senior political correspondent Josh Kraushaar noted that “Kaptur’s redrawn district — which backed Trump by three points in 2020 — once looked like an easy pickup for House Republicans. The GOP is now at risk of squandering another race because Republican primary voters nominated an extreme candidate.”

