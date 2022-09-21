WATCH: GOP House Candidate Who Made Detailed Claims About Serving in Afghanistan Exposed as Never Being Deployed

J.R. Majewski, a GOP candidate for a Congressional seat in Ohio found himself in hot water today over past claims he made regarding his time in Afghanistan… or lack thereof.

Although his campaign website lists him as a “conservative veteran running for congress,” an investigation done by the Associated Press revealed Majewski’s military experience is not what the congressional hopeful has touted.

Majewski has spoken previously about serving in Afghanistan at the beginning of the war, a time in his life he can only describe as “tough.”

The AP released their report on Wednesday saying that although Majewski did serve in the United States Air Force, he was never actually deployed to Afghanistan as previously claimed.

According to the AP, Majewski “never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.”

As news broke on Wednesday, a clip began circulating Twitter via Media Matters reporter Eric Hananoki, which shows Majewski describing his time in the war.

The clip was taken from a podcast appearance on the One American Podcast, with host Chase Geiser.

The episode, which aired in August 2021, featured Majewski as a guest. The conversation was largely spent discussing his background and congressional race.

At one point, Geiser asked about Majewski’s time in the military and specifically if he served in Afghanistan. At the time of the interview, America had just pulled out of the region and was facing a mass evacuation of refugees.

“Did you serve in Afghanistan?” Geiser asked.

“Yes, I did,” Majewski replied.

“How many tours?” Geiser pushed.

“One,” Majewski said.

Majewski elaborated that he was in the region in 2002 and 2003.

“Wow. So you served right at, right at the beginning? What was that experience like?” Geiser asked.

“Tough, tough. I don’t like talking about my military experience. Not that — not that we’ve said too much. I just don’t — I don’t really like to — I really don’t like to divulge a lot of things about the military because you know, there, to me, you know, it was a — it was a tough time in life,” Majewski said.

“You know, the military wasn’t easy, but in retrospect it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. And, you know, I’d do it all over again, but, you know, out of respect of, you know, many things, you know, I — you know, my answer to most people when they asked about my military services, I served — I served honorably and I fought for this country for a lot of months over in the Middle East, and so did a lot of people that went with me,” he added.

Majewski even referenced the trouble brewing in Afghanistan during August 2021.

“And, you know, when I see all these things that are going on today, I mean, if I could, if I could, put my BDUs back on, if I wasn’t so chubby I’d probably, — I’d probably try to find a way to do it,” he added.

In their reporting, the AP referenced the podcast appearance and provided details of Majewski’s military history that could possibly explain why he was so hesitant to answer Geiser’s question:

Rather than deploying to Afghanistan, as he has claimed, the records state that Majewski was based at Kadena Air Base in Japan for much of his active-duty service. He later deployed for six months to Qatar in May 2002, where he helped load and unload planes while serving as a “passenger operations specialist,” the records show. While based in Qatar, Majewski would land at other air bases to transfer military passengers, medics, supplies, his campaign said. The campaign did not answer a direct question about whether he was ever in Afghanistan.

Listen above One American Podcast.

