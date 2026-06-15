WaPo Removes Two Op-Eds by Writer Who Contributed to Richard Spencer’s Alt-Right Outlet

The Washington Post has removed two op-eds by writer Scott Greer, who once secretly wrote for white nationalist Richard Spencer’s alt-right publication, Radix Journal.

Politico reported Monday that the Post republished Greer’s article titled, “Mike Pence’s ‘progressive GOP’ delusion,” in last Thursday’s Opinion section.

“After Playbook asked the Post on Friday about the op-ed, the publication removed it along with a separate piece by Greer about Spencer Pratt the paper reposted in May,” reported Politico’s Daniel Lippman. “A Post spokesperson pointed to the section’s launch announcement, which noted it’s independent from Post journalism, and declined further comment.”

SCOOP: The Washington Post’s curated opinion section on Friday removed two op-eds the paper recently republished by Scott Greer, a writer who years ago expressed racist and antisemitic views for an online white-supremacist publication. https://t.co/qi0Hz1s9g3 pic.twitter.com/oU293iS8Wd — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 15, 2026

Greer told Politico, “the opinions that got me ‘cancelled’ in 2018 are now mainstream conservatism.”

Greer was exposed by The Atlantic in 2018 for having written “racist and antisemitic” articles for Radix under the pseudonym “Michael McGregor.” Radix is an online publication founded by alt-right leader Richard Spencer, who has spoken about turning America into a “white ethno-state.”

According to The Atlantic, “Greer expressed racist antiblack views and anti-Semitism in the Radix articles he wrote under the Michael McGregor byline, and disparaged other groups including feminists, immigrants, Christian Zionists, and the pro-life movement.”

Greer served as an editor at The Daily Caller at the time, but severed ties after his underground views came to light.

In a statement to The Atlantic, Greer said he stopped writing for Radix in 2015.

“In my early twenties when it appeared our only mainstream options were Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, I was attracted to more radical ideas and expressed them under the name Michael McGregor at Radix Journal,” Greer wrote. “As the political situation has evolved in recent years, so have my views. That said, I do not apologize for honestly stating what I believed to be correct at the time, unless everyone must apologize every time they change their opinion.”

Greer posted to X on Friday that the Post “succumbed to the WOKE MOB.”

BREAKING: The Washington Post succumbed to the WOKE MOB and took down my article on Mike Pence's delusions about a "progressive" GOP. "Democracy Dies in Darkness," indeed. pic.twitter.com/sHfGVAmpAZ — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) June 12, 2026

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