GOP Senators Signal Trump’s Fed Pick Stephen Moore Could Be Toast: ‘A Very Problematic Nomination’

By Josh FeldmanApr 30th, 2019, 3:06 pm

Herman Cain withdrew his nomination for the Federal Reserve Board last week, following some public concerns from GOP senators. And now Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump‘s other Fed pick, is the subject of some concern among several Republicans.

Moore has come under scrutiny for his views and past writings, and several senators have publicly said they’re not terribly happy.

Senator Joni Ernst said earlier this week she’s concerned about Moore, but made news this afternoon saying it’s unlikely she would vote for him:

Senator Susan Collins also said today she has concerns about his writings and views on the Fed:

Politico’s report on the Republican concerns includes a quote from one unnamed senator saying, “I don’t imagine he can get the votes.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune offered a lukewarm assessment that “these stories that have come out recently will be a good test about what the support level is up here,” noting Ernst’s concerns in particular.

Per Politico, Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she has “concerns” about Moore’s nomination too.

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about Moore’s nomination, he responded that “if he is nominated we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

And Senator Lindsey Graham today said it would be a “very problematic” nomination:

