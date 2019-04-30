Herman Cain withdrew his nomination for the Federal Reserve Board last week, following some public concerns from GOP senators. And now Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump‘s other Fed pick, is the subject of some concern among several Republicans.

Moore has come under scrutiny for his views and past writings, and several senators have publicly said they’re not terribly happy.

Senator Joni Ernst said earlier this week she’s concerned about Moore, but made news this afternoon saying it’s unlikely she would vote for him:

🚨Joni Ernst gives stronger statement on Stephen Moore for the Fed board🚨 “Very unlikely that I would support that person,” she says. She previously said she wasn’t enthused by the pick. She tells me she has shared her position with the White House. — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 30, 2019

For context: she was being rushed into the chamber when we asked about Moore. “Oh, Stephen Moore? OK. I am going to make a comment there,” she said, turning around to say the above. She went out of her way to send a signal on the nomination — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 30, 2019

Senator Susan Collins also said today she has concerns about his writings and views on the Fed:

.@SenatorCollins on Stephen Moore: “Obviously some of his past writings are of concern …certainly it appears that he has a lot of personal financial issues and well as troubling writings about women and our role in society, in sports, and also how he views the Federal Reserve.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 30, 2019

Politico’s report on the Republican concerns includes a quote from one unnamed senator saying, “I don’t imagine he can get the votes.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune offered a lukewarm assessment that “these stories that have come out recently will be a good test about what the support level is up here,” noting Ernst’s concerns in particular.

Per Politico, Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she has “concerns” about Moore’s nomination too.

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about Moore’s nomination, he responded that “if he is nominated we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

And Senator Lindsey Graham today said it would be a “very problematic” nomination:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, on the possible nomination of Stephen Moore to the Fed, via @tedbarrettcnn: “still looking at it but it would be very problematic.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 30, 2019

