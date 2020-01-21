An obscure rule which has come to light mandates that senators are only allowed to drink water or milk during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

The internet erupted after journalist Matt Laslo claimed on Twitter, Tuesday, “Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial.”

Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

Social media users responded with excitement, while some pointed out that the water or milk rule applies in the Senate when an impeachment trial is also not taking place.

… i need a list now of the senators who will be drinking MILK ON THE FLOOR — natalie grim (@natalieegrim) January 21, 2020

Fun fact: Water and milk are the only beverages allowed on the Senate floor in general, even when an impeachment trial is not taking place. Milk is not allowed in the House, however. https://t.co/CEpJLgaPv1 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 21, 2020

Who is drinking MILK on the Senate floor https://t.co/ZJQceJGFIQ — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 21, 2020

Who on the senate floor do you think is drinking the milk? I think Ted Cruz for sure. Definitely John Kennedy. Lindsay Graham probably says he drinks milk but really doesn’t. — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) January 21, 2020

This is literally in the Senate rules, per @jbillinson pic.twitter.com/IsIolW4PNm — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) January 21, 2020

The rule allegedly goes back to 1966, when Sen. Everett Dirksen (R-IL) requested a “tall glass of milk” to be fetched by one of the “page boys.”

Here’s the interaction from 1966 that set the Senate precedent for drinking milk in the chamber: pic.twitter.com/iXCRT5b6UD — Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) January 21, 2020

apparently this is a thing because Everett Dirksen wanted to have a “tall glass of milk” for lunch in 1966 pic.twitter.com/Xoo3Uli5aZ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 21, 2020

