Got Milk? Obscure Rule Stipulates Senators are Stuck With Either That or Water for Impeachment Trial’s Duration

By Charlie NashJan 21st, 2020, 2:04 pm

An obscure rule which has come to light mandates that senators are only allowed to drink water or milk during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

The internet erupted after journalist Matt Laslo claimed on Twitter, Tuesday, “Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial.”

Social media users responded with excitement, while some pointed out that the water or milk rule applies in the Senate when an impeachment trial is also not taking place.

The rule allegedly goes back to 1966, when Sen. Everett Dirksen (R-IL) requested a “tall glass of milk” to be fetched by one of the “page boys.”

