Hakeem Jeffries Calls for House Oversight Probe into Trump’s Health

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called for House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) to launch a congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s health on Friday.

Jeffries appeared in an interview with independent journalist Aaron Parnas, who noted that Comer has initiated investigations into former President Joe Biden’s fitness for office and Autopen use. Parnas then asked whether Democrats might launch a probe into Trump’s health if they win big in the midterms.

“I don’t believe that this is something that should wait until the American people give Democrats the majority in the aftermath of the November election later on this year,” Jeffries replied.

He continued: “I think it’s something that James Comer, if he’s actually being honest about Congress being a separate and coequal branch of government. We don’t work for Donald Trump. We don’t work for JD Vance. We don’t work for their billionaire donors. We work for the American people, and Congress, in its role as a separate and co-equal branch of government, should make sure that the administration comes clean as it relates to the president’s ability to do his job at the level that the American people deserve.”

The demand came following reporting by The Wall Street Journal, amid an ongoing swirl of speculation about the president’s health, which cited signs of aging and described internal concerns, including claims about Trump’s aspirin intake, diet and lack of sleep.

Trump himself took to Truth Social on Friday morning to insist doctors said his health was “PERFECT” and that he’d “ACED” his cognitive examination for the “third straight time.”

🚨 Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for Congress to investigate Donald Trump's health concerns: "Congress . . . should make sure the Administration comes clean as it relates to the President's ability to continue to do the job at the level the American people deserve." pic.twitter.com/9JO5f1y3B6 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 2, 2026

Watch the clip above.