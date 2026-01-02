YouTuber Behind Viral Minnesota Fraud Clip Tells Patrick Bet-David He’s Getting Death Threats

YouTuber Nick Shirley says he received death threats after posting viral video of his “fraud investigations” into Somali-owned daycare centers in Minnesota.

Shirley told podcaster Patrick Bet-David this week that he and his family have also been targeted in doxxing and intimidation campaigns.

“I feel bad for my family. We didn’t do anything wrong,” the 23-year-old Shirley said, adding that he’s received anonymous messages warning he would be “Kirked” for speaking out. Shirley said he interpreted that as a threat that he would be killed in the manner of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last September.

Shirley’s videos attempted to show that the daycares were empty or otherwise not operating as licensed child-care facilities. Instead, he claimed they were fronts for Minnesota’s Somali community to steal some $110 million from taxpayer-funded child-care programs while on Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) watch.

Vice President JD Vance reposted Shirley’s daycare ambushes, writing, “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes.”

Shortly after his videos went viral, Minnesota Republicans admitted their involvement in guiding Shirley toward what they claimed was massive fraud.

During a press conference, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R) confirmed her caucus left Shirley a trail of breadcrumbs.

“Fraud needs to end in the state,” Demuth said. “And if this is what it takes, since there’s been inaction by our current governor, then this is where we’re at.”

Walz responded by posting information about his administration’s attempts to crack down on fraud.

“We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs,” Walz wrote on social media. “Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it.”

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs. Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/bgvKPxVxxm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 30, 2025

Shirley told Bet-David that he plans to continue using his YouTube channel to root out fraud.