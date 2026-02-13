Don Lemon Accuses Trump DOJ of Intimidation After Pleading Not Guilty: ‘This is About All Journalists’

Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump’s Justice Department of trying to intimidate the press after pleading “not guilty” to federal charges linked to a protest at a Minnesota church against the president’s immigration crackdown.

The former CNN anchor appeared in federal court in St Paul on Friday, answering “not guilty” when asked for his plea. Outside, flanked by supporters and lawyers, Lemon cast the case as a broader assault on press freedom.

“Thank you, thank you. I wanted to say this isn’t just about me, this is about all journalists, especially here in the United States,” he said. “For more than 30 years I’ve been a journalist and the power and protection of the First Amendment has been the underpinning of my work for the First Amendment, the freedom of the press, the bedrock of our democracy.”

Lemon was charged with conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights after livestreaming a January 18 protest that disrupted a service at Cities Church in St Paul. Prosecutors have also invoked a federal law that bars obstruction of access to houses of worship.

“The process is the punishment with them,” Lemon said in his statement, adding, “I will not be intimidated, I will not back down. I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced.”

Dozens gathered outside the courthouse, chanting “drop the charges” and “protect free speech.” His lawyer has argued the case represents an attack on First Amendment rights.

Trump praised the Justice Department for bringing the charges, describing the church disruption as a “horrible thing.” Attorney General Pam Bondi has said prosecutors will pursue anyone who threatens the “sacred right” to worship freely and safely.

Local journalist Georgia Fort faces similar charges and is due to enter a plea next week.

Read Lemon’s statement in full below:

