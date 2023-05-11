‘Haven’t Seen Any’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Doesn’t Know of Any Trump Supporters Who’ve Called for Violence

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on Thursday that if supporters of Donald Trump have called for violence, she hasn’t seen it.

During a meeting of the Homeland Security Committee, Greene questioned Cynthia Miller-Idriss, an expert on political extremism at American University.

During a discussion about disinformation, Greene posited the sort of question that philosophers have debated for millennia.

“Who is the author of truth?” she asked all four witnesses present, including Miller-Idriss. “Who’s in charge of truth?”

“There’s no truth with a capital ‘T,'” Miller-Idriss said when it was her turn. “I think we all need to be equipped with the tools to evaluate evidence and make decisions.”

Moments later, Greene asked Miller-Idriss why she only focuses on right-wing extremism.

“You’ve written several books on right-wing extremism,” Greene said. “I couldn’t find any of your work studying left extremism or Antifa or BLM.”

Miller-Idriss responded by saying far-right extremism is “the most lethal threat” in the United States.

“Dr, Miller, just real quick,” Greene responded. “I’m out of time, but would you consider Trump supporters extremist?”

“We are worried about violent extremism,” she replied.

“Trump supporters, specifically,” Greene pressed.

“If they’re calling for violence, it doesn’t matter to me who they support.”

“Haven’t seen any,” Greene shot back. “By the way, there’s a great rally in Iowa this weekend if you wanna study people and what they believe.”

Greene, a vocal Trump supporter, was booted from her committees in the last Congress after it was revealed that before being elected to Congress, she “Liked” a Facebook post calling for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to be shot in the head.

Greene has also repeatedly downplayed the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob Trump supporters attacked police officers and tried to overturn the election. Elsewhere, she suggested Pelosi be executed for treason.

Quite infamously, some of them chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” referring to the vice president Trump claimed could reject his election loss to Joe Biden.

