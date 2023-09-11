Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares, ‘States Should Consider Seceding’ On 9/11 Anniversary 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to suggest states should secede if President Joe Biden does not crack down more on drug and human trafficking.

On what is normally regarded as a day of national unity and remembrance, Greene used the day to float an idea that could trigger a second Civil War.

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” she tweeted. “From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.”

In February, Greene declared, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. She avoided the word “secede” in that tweet.

Under the Constitution, secession is not a thing, as Georgia and other states in the Confederacy discovered in the 1860s.

Greene did tweet a message about 9/11 to commemorate the day while also slamming Biden over his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden marked the anniversary in Alaska after stops in India, where he attended a G-20 summit, and Vietnam. The president took some heat from Republicans for not visiting at least one of the sites where the 9/11 attacks took place. He also faced criticism from conservatives after he said in a speech that he was at Ground Zero in Manhattan the day after the attacks when actually he visited a week later.

