Here Are The Nine Democrats Who Just Voted Against a House Resolution Supporting Israel

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel on Tuesday evening.

The bipartisan vote of 412 to 9 came just days after Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called Israel a “racist” state – a comment she later apologized for.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) taunted Democrats ahead of the vote, tweeting, “It should be an easy vote. Will Dems stand with our ally or capitulate to the anti-Semitic radicals in their party?”

Jayapal’s comments resulted in House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and his leadership team, Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), releasing a statement on Sunday insisting, “Israel is not a racist state.”

Tuesday’s resolution introduced by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) did not mention Jayapal by name, but was not supported by several members of the Progressive caucus.

The nine Democrats who voted against the resolution were:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA).

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) voted present. Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com