Biden Makes Reelection Ad Using Only Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Words: ‘I Approve This Message’

President Joe Biden unveiled a reelection ad on Tuesday comprised only of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) words decrying his public spending.

Other than an upbeat music track in the background, Biden’s campaign ad consisted solely of Greene speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference this past weekend, where she decried Biden’s “investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs” and compared him to 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt — one of the most popular presidents in history:

Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete. Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it.

Biden posted the ad on his Twitter account along with the caption, “I approve this message.”

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

The White House had previously championed Greene’s speech on Monday, tweeting, “Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families.”

Greene’s comments were also picked up by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said during a press briefing on Monday, “We agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is not something that we say very often.”

She continued, “We agree with her all around, all around on this. We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security.”

