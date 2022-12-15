Here Are the Nine House Republicans Who Joined Democrats in Voting to Prevent a Government Shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to fund the government through Dec. 23.

The tally was 224-201, with nine Republicans joining Democrats to prevent the government from shutting down.

Here are the nine Republicans who defied their party:

Liz Cheney (WY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Anthony Gonzalez (OH)

Jamie Herrera Beutler (WA)

Chris Jacobs (NY)

John Katko (NY)

Adam Kinzinger (IL)

Fred Upton (MI)

Steve Womack (AR)

Cheney and Herrera Beutler lost their primaries earlier this year, while Upton, Kinzinger, Katko, Jacobs, and Gonzalez did not run for re-election.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on his fellow House Republicans to vote no on the short gap funding bill, saying in a notice to House Republicans that the measure is an “attempt to buy additional time for a massive lame-duck spending bill in which House Republicans have had no seat at the negotiating table.”

Pending before Congress is an omnibus spending bill negotiated between Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), chair of the House Appropriations Committee, retiring Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Appropriations Committee. A framework was announced on Tuesday. Defense spending for the 2023 fiscal year is set to be $858 billion, as outlined in the annual must-pass National Defense Authorization Act. The details surrounding other spending have yet to be hammered out.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com