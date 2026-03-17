‘He’s F*cking Pathetic!’ House Democrat Unleashes On ‘Deranged’ Pete Hegseth in Stunning Rant

Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) went off on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him “deranged” and “pathetic” in an intense rant.

While speaking to the MeidasTouch Network on Tuesday, Ryan, a combat veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, declared Hegseth has become more unhinged than his depictions on Saturday Night Live amid the U.S. and Israel war with Iran.

Ryan: Hegseth has literally become more deranged than the SNL skits at this point. Each time he screws up, he gets more desperate—he screams louder. He is fucking pathetic. He has the blood of thirteen Americans on his hands, and he needs to be held accountable for that. pic.twitter.com/JJ3iwUoaxf — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

Hegseth has recently been lashing out at the media over coverage of the current conflict with Iran

Ryan called for Hegseth to be fired and directed critics to a website he’s set up to accomplish that very goal. Ryan accused Hegseth of making mistakes at the top that have trickled down and led to the deaths of American service members. At least 13 have been killed amid the ongoing strikes with Iran.

U.S. and Israel strikes have also led to the death of a a number of high-ranking Iranian government officials, including the country’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

The congressman said:

I mean, Hegsath has literally become more deranged than the SNL skits at this point, and it would be funny if he wasn’t literally killing American soldiers. And so, for him to stand up there, you see each time he screws up and we screw up and lose Americans, he gets more desperate and he screams louder. And he just shows his weakness. He is f**king pathetic at this point, and he has the blood of now 13 Americans on his hands, and he needs to be held accountable for that. I actually started a website called firehegseth.com, and everybody upset about this war should go right now and sign up for that, because we need to fire Pete Hegseth.

Watch above via MeidasTouch.

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