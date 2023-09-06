‘He’s Right’: Ben Shapiro Backs Musk, Slams Anti-Defamation League Over ‘Really Ugly’ Tactics

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro backed up Elon Musk over his ongoing fight with the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday, blasting the organization as a “progressive interest group” using “really, really ugly” tactics.

On Monday, Musk asserted that “the ADL, because they are so aggressive in their demands to ban social media accounts for even minor infractions, are ironically the biggest generators of anti-Semitism on this platform!” That followed a post over the weekend in which he argued that it had “done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years and hijacked by woke mind virus.”

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” continued Musk on Monday before suggesting that it “would potentially be on the hook for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion.”

On Wednesday, Shapiro expressed sympathy for Musk’s position, if not confidence in his legal position.

“Elon Musk is now at war with the Anti-Defamation League, so let’s be clear about the Anti-Defamation League. It is a progressive interest group that proclaims that it is speaking in the name of Jewish causes. That is untrue,” said Shapiro.

He continued:

Elon Musk is now in a battle with the ADL, and he’s in a battle with them because he’s saying that you guys are basically trying to slur X, formerly known as Twitter, by having advertisers remove their revenue. He’s right about that. A lot of these progressive interest groups are very much interested in removing advertising revenue from sources where they can’t control the speech. So he posted on X, saying the ADL has been, quote, ‘trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it and me of being anti-Semitic. If this continues, we’ll have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the Anti-Defamation League. If they lose the defamation suit, we will insist they drop the anti part of their name since obviously.’ Now, is that really going to happen? It’s almost impossible to win a defamation suit against a public figure. It’s like, it’s really, really, really rough.

But despite Shapiro’s lack of confidence in Musk’s legal prospects, he restated his agreement with him over the ADL:

Is the ADL constantly speaking up on behalf of the right causes? Absolutely not. I mean, they’ve made excuses for some of the world’s worst anti-Semites in Congress, so long as they’re Democrats, because again, it is a progressive interest group. They posted a report suggesting that X is now filled with horrible hate. This is a way for them to work together with groups that we’ve discussed on the program before, like GARM, in order to reduce advertising to platforms like X. Basically ‘abide by leftwing standards of speech or watch your advertising dollars disappear.’ That’s what Elon Musk is sounding off about. And he happens to be correct about all of that. And it’s really, really ugly, which is why it’s very important that if you are an advertiser and you are looking at platforms to advertise on, you probably should be looking at freer speech platforms like Twitter, because otherwise Twitter/X is going to revert back to type and is going to do the same kind of crap that Facebook has done or YouTube has done in censoring material.

Watch above via Ben Shapiro on X.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com