House Republicans are taking issue with a Washington Post fact-checker over which area has a higher crime rate: small town Ohio or New York City.

.@GlennKesslerWP thinks crime is higher in rural Mansfield, Ohio than crime-ridden New York City. 😂 It’s not. But don’t let the facts get in the way of the Washington Post’s “fact-checker.” pic.twitter.com/isUqdeJw16 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 12, 2023

The House Judiciary GOP took aim at Glenn Kessler on Wednesday via Twitter.

@GlennKesslerWP thinks crime is higher in rural Mansfield, Ohio than crime-ridden New York City. 😂 It’s not. But don’t let the facts get in the way of the Washington Post’s “fact-checker.”

The tweet included a screenshot of a communication with Kessler.

In advance of next week’s hearings, I’m doing a comparison of crime stats in NYC vs Jordan’s district (ie cities like Mansfield). Mansfield has a GOP mayor and ranks worse than NYC in terms of crime stats. I was interested in what you thought of that—and would welcome any quotes that Rep. Jordan has made about crime in his district.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is set to chair a House Judiciary Committee hearing next week in The Big Apple, with the focus on “victims of violent crime in Manhattan.”

A statement by the committee says the hearing “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

The decision to hold the NYC hearing gives the appearance of retaliation, since D.A. Bragg recently charged former President Donald Trump with 34 felony counts of financial crimes.

Kessler shot back his own tweet to the House Judiciary:

Bad faith to not even engage direct and have an engage on data. But oddly I was looking at some of the same data sources supplied by the committee in its thread — which list New York higher in terms of safety than Mansfield. (safest is 100.) 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/nqBIgclrxs pic.twitter.com/6Og9oEecYe — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 12, 2023

“Bad faith to not even engage direct and have an engage on data,” Kessler tweeted back. “But, oddly I was looking at some of the same data sources supplied by the committee in its thread — which list New York higher in terms of safety than Mansfield (highest is 100).”

The tweet included a pair of screenshots listing a so-called “crime index” number for each city, with Mansfield at 6 and NYC at 15.

