Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean endorsed speculation on Saturday that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, and soon Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, won’t have either.

An anonymous Twitter user claimed on Saturday the recently arrested Maxwell would likely die in another “Epstein-Barr suicide” while in custody in the District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Dean quote tweeted the user adding, “Normally I would dismiss this as conspiracy theory but trumps corruption clearly has no boundaries at all.”

Normally I would dismiss this as conspiracy theory but trumps corruption clearly has no boundaries at all. https://t.co/NsqBEu7KO0 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 11, 2020

The 58-year-old Maxwell has been charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly aiding Epstein in a scheme to sexually abuse and groom underage girls between 1994 and 1997, according to CNN. She is currently being detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Last year, Epstein was found dead in his cell after hanging himself in his New York prison cell. Conspiracy theories suggesting that Epstein did not kill himself have gone viral since his death.

Dean, who was the governor of Vermont from 1991-2003, ran for president in 2004, becoming infamous for his famous scream after coming in 3rd place in the Iowa caucuses.

Epstein and Maxwell were known to have many rich and powerful friends on both sides of the political aisle, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

