Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the news that Hunter Biden has reached a plea agreement with the Department of Justice which will likely keep him out of jail.

In a statement to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at what he called the “corrupt Biden DOJ” — despite the fact that a prosecutor he appointed, David Weiss, was in charge of the investigation.

“Wow!” Trump wrote. “The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!

Trump has predicted, in recent weeks, that the son of President Joe Biden would get “a very small charge”

“They’ll probably come up with a jaywalking charge on Hunter in the not too distant future, you know, a very small charge, so they can say well, ‘It’s fair,’” Trump told Roger Stone on WABC radio June 11. “But there’s a very unfair situation. We’re living in a very, very corrupt country.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com