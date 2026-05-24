Former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump largely because of the “backlash against a Black woman,” according to one prominent Washington, D.C. reporter.

Dana Milbank — a former Washington Post columnist who now writes for Notus — shared his thoughts during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. The roundtable was discussing the Democratic National Committee’s autopsy on the ’24 race, which was released a few days ago.

Milbank said it didn’t take a doctorate in political science to figure out racism played a big part in it.

“Why did Democrats lose? Well, it’s like Captain obvious, right? Why did incumbent parties all around the world lose at that time, it was high inflation. And that was coupled with the problems of Biden staying in the race too long and the backlash against a Black woman being the Democratic nominee,” Milbank said. “There you have it. Pretty simple right there.”

Harris being Black did not stop the American public from electing her alongside ex-President Joe Biden in 2020, nor did ex-President Barack Obama being Black stop him from winning the 2008 and 2012 elections. But the combo of Harris being Black and a woman was apparently too much to overcome.

The DNC autopsy pointed to several reasons it believes Harris lost to Trump, including the inability to overcome “misinformation” from Republicans and the press.

“In the face of misinformation and disinformation, our candidates have proven incapable of projecting strength, unity, and leadership, and voters have drifted away. Indeed, many of our critical Democratic wins can be attributed to negative partisanship — where Republicans have nominated deeply flawed candidates,” the report said.

Another problem? Biden putting Harris in charge of the border, which the report said set her up for failure.

“Democrats won the election and President Biden assigned the Vice President a brief including immigration, which was poorly framed by Republicans as the ‘border czar.’ It was not the official title, but it was the one that the media propagated and the White House failed to contradict or correct,” the report said.

There may be another opportunity to see if the American public is willing to make Harris president sooner than later. A new Rasmussen poll showed Harris has a big lead on other liberal contenders like California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to secure the Democratic nomination in the 2028 election.

📊 2028 National Democratic Primary 🟦 Kamala Harris: 34% (=)

🟦 Gavin Newsom: 12% (-8)

🟦 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 11% (+4)

🟦 Pete Buttigieg: 10%

🟦 Josh Shapiro: 9%

🟦 Mark Kelly: 9%

🟦 Andy Beshear: 4%

🟦 J.B. Pritzker: 2% (+/- vs January)@Rasmussen_Poll | 5/18-20 | LV… pic.twitter.com/7pihDOJixt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 24, 2026

Watch above via ABC.

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