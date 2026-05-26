Charles Barkley Roasts Cleveland Cavs After Series-Ending Loss Against NY Knicks: ‘If You Wanna See What the Word Quit Means…’

Charles Barkley went off on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after an abysmal first half in the team’s series-ending blowout loss to the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers were down in the series 3-0 heading into Sunday’s win-or-go-home Game 4. Unfortunately for the Cavs, it didn’t take long for the Knicks to begin pulling away. At halftime, the Knicks led 68-49 before eventually winning 130-93.

Barkley was incredibly disappointed in the Cavalier’s first-half effort. During Inside the NBA’s halftime show, host Ernie Johnson revealed to viewers that Barkley “requested special time” to begin their breakdown of the action. Barkley then introduced a graphic displaying the definition of the word “quit.”

“If you want to see what the word quit means, to give up, the verb of that is Cavaliers.”

The “see also” portion of the definition in the graphic read, “Cavaliers in Game 4 vs. Knicks.”

Barkley continued with a breakdown of some examples of low-effort plays.

“They were down 29, Kenny!” Barkley said to analyst Kenny Smith. “Kenny, look. This is just effort here. Come on, man. This is just effort. Look at this here… No, watch this here! I got a little thing here– Look here. Come on, Kenny.”

Chuck teaches the kids at home what the word 'quit' means 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLcblwyKxY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

The highlight reel included numerous clips of the Knicks getting defensive rebounds and quickly turning them into uncontested baskets in transition. Shaquille O’Neal pointed out that the Knicks outscored the Cavaliers 26-3 in fast break points.

“I believed they were gonna get their ass whooped,” Barkley continued, “and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

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