‘I, Lady Sinema, Will Shrink All of Gotham’: Liberals Trash Senator for High-Fiving Manchin While Donning Unusual Outfit

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) defended the filibuster during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday and high-fived fellow filibuster-phile Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in December, has long drawn heat from the liberal wing of the party over her centrism and her advocacy for the filibuster, an arcane rule that allows a minority of 41 senators to block legislation.

“This is not healthy for democracy,” Sinema said about fighting between Democrats and Republicans at the forum in Switzerland. “So, I think that this is an opportunity for us as a country to look back and say, ‘Is this partisanship serving us?’ I would posit to you that it’s not.”

After some additional anodyne comments about the importance of bipartisanship, Manchin, who was seated next to her, asked if she still backs the filibuster.

“And we still don’t agree on getting rid of the filibuster?” Manchin said.

“That’s correct,” she replied while reaching out her hand for a high five, which Manchin obliged.

Sinema defending the filibuster at Davos in front of some of the wealthiest people in the world did not sit well with liberals on Twitter. Her choice of sweater – a rather shaggy shawl of some kind – seemed to feed the progressive narrative that the senator has reached a comic book-level of villainy.

"If the Mayor refuses to pay the ransom, I, Lady Sinema, will shrink all of Gotham City! Bwahahahahaha" pic.twitter.com/yEfbivAE3d — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 17, 2023

I've heard from wealthy donors that Sinema is at her most comfortable and gregarious around rich donors and you can really see it here! https://t.co/LJUjAVZmZa — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 17, 2023

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, surrounded by billionaires at Davos, LITERALLY high-five over blocking the elimination of the filibuster https://t.co/I2dHbdSyUy — Jordan (@JordanChariton) January 17, 2023

Davos is the world's largest and most prestigious gathering of powerful people pretending to do good while actually protecting the wealth of the richest. Could it be any more fitting that Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are part of the US delegation?https://t.co/OerBQvUOCp — Patriotic Millionaires (@PatrioticMills) January 17, 2023

After Manchin/Sinema chose to stand w/the GOP & refuse to repeal the filibuster, the child tax credit expired and childhood poverty increased 41%, which meant 3.7 MILLION MORE children were forced into poverty. But yeah, high fives all around. Horrid. https://t.co/ONYgbctp3B — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 17, 2023

Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are a bunch of sellouts. #AbolishTheFilibuster pic.twitter.com/ozTRBplkdI — Voto Latino (@votolatino) January 17, 2023

Sinema is spending MLK Jr. Day in Switzerland high-fiving about protecting the filibuster—which MLK denounced as a weapon to block voting rights legislation. https://t.co/A4wuApBNBn — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 17, 2023

