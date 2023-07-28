‘I Was Speechless’: Nancy Mace On What’s Next After Ex-Intelligence Officer Told Her Under Oath The U.S. Recovered ‘Non-Human’ Bodies

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined Steve Bannon his far-right podcast on Friday and offered her take on the recent House hearing in which a witness told her the U.S. has recovered “non-human” bodies from UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

“The guy basically answered your question by saying there was what, a nonbiologic entity, non-human biologic, that was the driver of the alien craft, did he not?” Bannon asked Mace.

“Right. And I was speechless when I asked that question. And then how do you come back from that? What do you what do you ask or say when somebody says that. It’s one thing for him to go on and do an interview in the media, but this is a former intelligence officer, a retired colonel, and someone who under oath has to answer our questions,” Mace replied, referring to David Grusch’s testimony, adding:

So he’s made these statements, defining statements, defining moments in the history of Congress under oath. And I was I was speechless. I didn’t know, I didn’t even know what to ask at that point. But I was like human or non-human, I guess, is the next logical question. And he answered it. But it’s very important. Number one, we’re getting we’re getting that list of names and agencies from him. I think that’s really important as a next step on what private contractors have been involved in.

Bannon then commented that Congress shouldn’t even need to ask for this information and blasted the “deep state” as he regularly does on his conspiratorial program.

“No, you’re correct. And it’s not about little green men,” Mace replied, adding:

That’s not what this is about. This is about the government. And you can’t trust the government or institutions if they’re willing to hide information from you. You deserve the right to know what assets we have. The Congress also we have the right to know, the people have the right to know. And this is a much bigger issue than little green men. This is about the misappropriation of your tax dollars are funding. Where is it going? Who’s paying for it? How much is it and whose pocket is it in? This is about technology. This is about national security. This is about, you know, is non-human? What does that mean? Are we that advanced with AI?

The conversation wound down with Mace and Bannon agreeing that this issue has captured the imagination of the public.

“I’ve gotten more constituent messages on this UAP hearing than about my prayer breakfast. So it is the number one thing,” Mace joked, referencing her prayer breakfast sex joke from Thursday.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

