Witness at UFO Hearing Testifies Under Oath ‘Non-Human’ Bodies Have Been Recovered by Gov’t From Crashed Crafts

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace got quite the answer from a witness at the House Oversight committee’s UFO hearing on Wednesday when she asked about whether the U.S. government has recovered “non-human” bodies from “crashed crafts” in its possession.

That answer was a “Yeah.”

Former U.S. intel officer and David Grusch testified before a House Oversight & Accountability subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs panel Wednesday on the subect of UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), which is a designation that includes what civilians popularly refer to as UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects), a subject on which the former Air Force Major is a noted whistleblower.

Mace asked Grusch if he believes “our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials,” to which he replied that was something he can’t discuss in “a public setting.”

Mace then asked whether he believes “we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted” crashed crafts that are in possession of the government.

“As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, Biologics came with some of these recoveries. Yeah,” said Grusch.

Mace then asked if those biologics were “human or non-human.”

“Non-human,” Grusch replied matter-of-factly. “And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.”

Asked if he could describe the the types of evidence for that assessment, Grusch said he would have to discuss that in a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), prompting Grace to say maybe they would set that up for a future hearing.

Grusch said during the hearing that the United States is concealing a “multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program.” Members of the committee also stated that they have been denied access to investigate the claims of such a program.

In opening comments, both Democrats and Republicans on the committee focused not just on the necessity for transparency on UAPs in the more down-to-earth sense, such as with the Chinese spy balloon, but specifically on the subject of UFOs as potentially unknown or non-human origin.

