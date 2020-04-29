Republican Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer pleaded the federal government not to give his “corrupt” state coronavirus bailout money in a Fox News article published on Wednesday.

In the article, titled, “Coronavirus bailout – Don’t waste federal funds on my state’s bankrupt system,” Plummer questioned how Americans would “feel about bailing out the governance failures of America’s most corrupt state.”

“Welcome to Illinois, America’s shrinking state, home to 1,000 public corruption convictions in the last 20 years,” he wrote, adding, “Our acquisitive state politicians want over $40 billion from other states in a brazen attempt to spread the Illinois model beyond our borders.”

“Don’t let it happen,” Plummer warned. “Federal dollars should not prop up Illinois’ failed system.”

The state senator went on to claim that for years Illinois “has chosen the fiscally irresponsible path,” and that a “massive federal bailout won’t satiate the reckless spending habits of Illinois’ political class,” declaring, “Federal dollars for Illinois, beyond anything directly connected to the pandemic, would set a terrible precedent and make Washington, D.C., complicit in our sad story.”

“Give our politicians the tough medicine they loathe to take and give our families the reforms they desperately need. Don’t bail out Illinois’ bankrupt system,” Plummer concluded.

