‘I’m a Victim’: Trump Gives ‘The Real State of the Union’ After Biden Addresses Congress

Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night in a video posted on Truth Social.

Trump said he was giving “the real State of the Union.”

The former president lashed out at Biden over illegal immigration, inflation, and a “weaponized Justice Department.” He also accused the president of “trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children,” and said he’s the “most corrupt president” in U.S. history.

Trump stated “violent criminals are being released from jail before falsely claiming that “under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.”

In the two-minute speech, Trump claimed he is a “victim” of Biden’s DOJ.

The former president accused his successor of using the department as a tool of political oppression – especially against him:

Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department – and I’m a victim of it – is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and it’s not even close.

Trump concluded by saying he’s running for president to “make America great again.”

“I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again,” he said. “We will make our country better than ever before and we will always put America first. Thank you.”

Trump, who lost to Biden in 2020, infamously incited an insurrection at the Capitol in January 2021, when a mob of his supporters attempted to overturn the presidential election while Congress was certifying its results.

