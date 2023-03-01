‘Incredibly Ugly’: Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts Top Republican Lamenting Biden’s Deceased Son Wasn’t Prosecuted

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly condemned recent remarks by House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) lamenting that President Joe Biden’s deceased son wasn’t prosecuted.

“The Daily Beast reported yesterday that Republican Congressman James Comer invoked President Biden’s son, Beau Biden, over not being prosecuted,” began Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo at Wednesday’s briefing.

“[The report] goes on to say it was Beau Biden… that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted. So I’m wondering if the White House has a response to Chairman Comer invoking Beau Biden and whether the president thinks it’s potentially, if the president thinks it’s potentially, appropriate that Mr. Comer investigate his deceased son?” Petrizzo asked.

“No, it’s completely inappropriate and it’s ugly, the comments that he made,” shot back Jean-Pierre.

“And it says a lot about the chairman, which is not good, by the way. To make the statement that he did is incredibly ugly and inappropriate,” she continued, adding:

And here’s what I would say. Instead of House Republicans focusing on attacking the president, his family, why don’t they actually focus on what the American people put them in office to do, which is to deliver for them, which is to actually work with their colleagues, the Democratic colleagues, the president, to actually put forth pieces of legislation or put forth policies that’s going to make a difference in their lives. And, you know, you don’t have to listen to me. You can look at the results from the midterms that said just that. They want to see, they want to see Congress working for them. That’s what they want to see. They want to make sure that their Medicare is protected. They want to make sure that we’re lowering costs. They want to make sure that their family feels protected. They want to make sure that their rights are protected. But that’s not what House Republicans are doing. Instead, they want to do political stunts.

Comer made the comments about Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015, while on former Fox News host Lou Dobbs’s podcast on Tuesday.

“This U.S. attorney had had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago. In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama,” Comer said, concluding:

But nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

