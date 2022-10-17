McMullin Rips Mike Lee Over ‘Quack’ 2020 Election Plot: ‘The Barbarians Were at the Gate – You Were Happy to Let Them In’

Independent U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin ripped Republican Sen. Mike Lee over his post-2020 presidential election activities, which included helping eccentric attorney Sidney Powell secure a meeting with then-President Donald Trump.

The exchange took place during Monday’s debate in Orem, Utah.

On Nov. 7, 2020 – the day the election was finally called for Joe Biden – Lee sent several texts to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Trump had falsely the election was stolen from him, prompting various GOP lawmakers to go along with the baseless claim.

“This fight is about the fundamental fairness and integrity of our election system,” Lee texted Meadows. “The nation is depending upon your continued resolve. Stay strong and keep fighting Mr. President.”

Lee also implored Meadows to have Trump meet with the unhinged Powell.

“Sydney Powell is saying that she needs to get in to see the president, but she’s being kept away from him,” Lee wrote to Meadows that day. “Apparently she has a strategy to keep things alive and put several states back in play. Can you help get her in?”

None of Powell’s legal challenges went anywhere. She is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion after making wild statements that the company says were defamatory. Dominion’s equipment was used in some precincts in the 2020 election.

“Senator Lee, you sought to find a weakness in our system. You advised the White House, find an alternative slate of electors for Trump to overturn the will of the people. That’s what you said,” McMullin told Lee, referring to Lee’s Dec. 8, 2020 text to Meadows suggesting that some states that voted for Biden could send alternate slates of Trump electors to the Electoral College instead, thus pushing Trump over the top.

McMullin added:

You said the president should listen to legal quack Sydney Powell, “Please make time for her, let her in,” you told the White House chief of staff. You told the president that you were working overtime – 14 hours a day, I think you said – to unravel this for him, to keep a president who had been voted out of office according to the will of the people in power despite the will of the people. Senator Lee, it is a betrayal of the American republic. You were there to stand up for our constitution, but when the barbarians were at the gate you were happy to let them in.

Lee protested McMullin’s claims.

“I think disagree with everything my opponent just said, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the,’ Lee replied. “It was an information-free, truth-free statement that’s something of a record.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

