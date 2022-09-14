Jake Paul Rails Against Censorship, Zuckerberg at Boxing Event: ‘We Don’t Really Have Real, True Freedom of Speech’

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul laid into Mark Zuckerberg and claimed we don’t have “true freedom of speech anymore” thanks to big tech censorship during an event promoting an upcoming boxing match.

The event diverted to the land of politics after a correspondent for the right wing Gateway Pundit asked Paul to comment on “attempts to censor Americans” and the “occupant” in the White House.

“What do you think of attempts to censor Americans by big tech companies and the current occupant of the White House?” Jordan Conradson asked.

Though Paul was promoting his upcoming match with Anderson Silva, the YouTuber has commented on the topics of censorship and President Joe Biden in the past. On Tuesday, he praised the “good question” and called social media platforms booting people from their platforms “fucked up.” He also feared he could be “censored” for even speaking out.

“I think the state of our society is in a really interesting place and a bad place at that. Simply put, man, I don’t think there should be censorship; freedom of speech,” Paul said. “And the fact that these privately held companies can just take someone right off of their platform is fucked up, and in fact, the scary part about it is even speaking up against them — like I am currently doing — could get me censored.”

Paul referenced a recent interview between Joe Rogan and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in which the tech mogul admitted the FBI warned about disinformation being shared leading up to the 2020 presidential election, leading to Facebook policing the sharing of a report on findings from the laptop of Hunter Biden. Though dismissed by many at the time, the New York Times and others would go on to confirm the material on the laptop after the election.

“You just see Mark Zuckerberg admit to it live on Joe Rogan, and the news wasn’t really talked about,” Paul said. “So, all of these media platforms have controlled narratives by people who are paying them in their pockets.”

