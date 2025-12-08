Jasmine Crockett Posts Bizarre Video of Herself Smiling While Trump Insults Her Half a Dozen Times

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) launched her U.S. Senate bid in Texas with a bizarre video on Monday, showing the congresswoman staring and smiling as audio of President Donald Trump insulting her played.

In the video titled “Jasmine for Texas,” Crockett spent 36 seconds staring with a straight face as audio of Trump’s insults played in the background:

Trump: How about this new one they have? Their new star, Crockett. How about her? She’s the new star of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett, they’re in big trouble. Trump: But you have this woman Crockett, she’s a really low IQ person. Trump: I watched her speak the other day and she’s definitely a low IQ person. Trump: Crockett. Oh man, oh man. She’s a very low IQ person. Trump: Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I think you’ve got to be kidding. Trump: Now they’re gonna rely on Crockett.

The video then concluded with the congressman looking into the camera and grinning, followed by the text, “Crockett For U.S. Senate.”

Crockett’s campaign ad went viral on social media, where it was mostly mocked by conservatives.

Jasmine Crockett's launch video for Senate was unlisted on YouTube and it's just President Trump calling her a "low IQ person" over and over again haha. pic.twitter.com/40WBvRBM0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

Bragging about being stupid as the reason why people should vote for you is truly Peak Democracy https://t.co/UZ9kV8oL7R — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) December 8, 2025

Nothing about housing prices. Nothing about tariffs or inflation. Literally just a glamour shoot with the narration that she is, indeed, an idiot. 10/10, no notes. https://t.co/2tBVSyP9Xz — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) December 8, 2025

“A few months ago it was reported that Jasmine Crockett’s phone lock screen is a photo of herself. Today, her launch ad continues the theme,” reacted Republican operative Matt Wolking.

A few months ago it was reported that Jasmine Crockett’s phone lock screen is a photo of herself. Today, her launch ad continues the theme. https://t.co/w9ON3deGsz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) December 8, 2025

“It’s crazy that ‘Trump says I’m dumb’ is her best appeal to voters,” weighed in the Daily Wire.

It's crazy that "Trump says I'm dumb" is her best appeal to voters💀 https://t.co/MJgXyV61nc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 9, 2025

Crockett officially threw her hat into the race on Monday after former Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced his decision to drop out.

Watch above via Jasmine Crockett.