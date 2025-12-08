Jasmine Crockett Officially Files To Run For Senate

After much speculation, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has officially filed to run for Senate.

Crockett, who’s a second-term congresswoman, has become a well-known Democratic voice in the House due to her outspokenness and refusal to back down when challenged by seasoned Republicans.

“Crockett is joining a field that already includes Austin state Rep. James Talarico, also known as a strong communicator and for his progressive brand of Christianity,” The Texas Tribune reported. “But her path was made easier by fellow Dallasite Colin Allred’s decision to exit the Senate race, which he announced early Monday morning.”

Allred told CNN’s Dana Bash Monday that he ha a “professional, friendly conversation” with Crockett, a longtime friend, before deciding to drop out of the race.

Crockett told Politico in November that she would run for Senate if internal campaign polling showed that she could win the general election. However, The Texas Tribune reported, “So far, no public poll has shown Crockett winning a general election” against any of the Republican candidates, including incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt of Houston.

The Tribune reported that Crockett’s entry in the Senate race “somewhat resolves a redistricting dilemma among Democrats in North Texas,” adding, “the path is now clear for Reps. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, and Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, to run as incumbents without facing one another.”

Talarico released a statement welcoming Crockett to the race.

“We’re building a movement in Texas — fueled by record-breaking grassroots fundraising and 10,000 volunteers who are putting in the work to defeat the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our state,” Talarico said. “Our movement is rooted in unity over division — so we welcome Congresswoman Crockett into this race.”

Crockett and Talarico will battle it out in the primary on March 3.