Jen Psaki Speculates That Trump May Have Wanted to Give Classified Documents to ‘Dictators’: ‘We Know He Has an Affection’ For Them

Longtime Democratic operative and former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki speculated that Donald Trump may have taken classified documents from the White House with the intention of turning them over to foreign dictators on Sunday.

Psaki was discussing the federal case against the former president with ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi when she made the incendiary suggestion. The host began the conversation by making note of the allegations against Trump and asking for Pelosi’s reaction.

After Pelosi accused Trump of “jeopardizing not only our own security, but the security of other countries, and their sources and methods,” Psaki floated the ominous theory, which Pelosi chose not to endorse:

PSAKI: As you just alluded to, I mean reading the itemized list of 31 documents and the clearance levels as a former ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, there were Five Eyes classifications there, there were some of the highest level classifications. And knowing what you know about former president Donald Trump, we know he has an affection for dictators. Do you have concern, without us knowing at this point, what he may have wanted to do with those documents? PELOSI: No, I don’t know. But what I do know is that he seriously jeopardized our national security. And the other piece of that, in terms of him is he himself, when he was a candidate talked about how important it was to protect our documents, our security documents. Our intelligence community is — takes risks for us all the time. And to jeopardize their lives, their families, the sources they may have interacted with is a very dangerous thing. Very irresponsible. And by his own public statements, before he was president, and as president, he knew that.

Pelosi stressed that Trump was “innocent until proven guilty” of the charges against him, but also observed that “he seems to have confessed to it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

