Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Deletes Tweet Sharing Obviously Fake News Story Claiming Garth Brooks Got Booed Off the Stage at Concert

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) tweeted, then deleted, a fake story about country singer Garth Brooks being booed off the stage at a concert that never happened in a Texas town that doesn’t exist.

It’s a tale as old as time, a public figure falling for an item from a parody account. According to the fake story, which was tweeted by a user named Flagg Eagleton, and appeared on the parody site Dunning-Kruger Times, Brooks “took the stage at the 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree in Hambriston,” only to “leave in shame under two minutes later” because of “comments about his own fans being ‘assholes.'” Governor Abbott was all too happy to celebrate this jeering of Brooks, who has openly supported LGBTQ+ rights, when he read this story and tweeted:

“Go woke, go broke. … Good job, Texas.”

But there is no Texas Country Jamboree and there is no Hambriston, Texas. You’d think the governor of Texas would know this, but apparently not! Abbott deleted his tweet, but not before it could be screenshot and spread all over Twitter and probably other social media platforms. And blogs. Like this one! So embarrassing.

It even made it in front of the eyes of Congress. Representative Greg Casar (D-TX) caught the tweet before it was deleted and shared it with his constituents saying:

[Gov. Abbott] just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad. The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern. Happy pride!

.@GregAbbott_TX just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad. The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern. Happy pride! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Q5UJHPf66v — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) June 25, 2023

The story made it into The Daily Beast, and in response, Flagg Eagleton stood by his reporting:

My journalisticatin’ is on point, patriots. It’s not my fault they elected a moron.

My journalisticatin’ is on point, patriots. It’s not my fault they elected a moron. — Flagg Eagleton (@FlaggEagleton) June 26, 2023

Casar and Abbott are referring to Brooks’ comments last week stating that he’d serve Bud Light in his new Nashville bar, saying:

So, here’s the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool. And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come.

Bud Light’s recent partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney cost Anheuser-Busch the top spot as the country’s top-selling beer, but it has maintained its support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com