Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel attacked Eric Trump’s wife Lara Trump, Tuesday evening after she claimed that the average American wouldn’t even know who the Kurds are.

“He has the best people defending him—people like his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, wife of Eric,” declared Kimmel, before criticizing Lara Trump’s remarks (“If you asked the average American out there, I think they would have to google, ‘Who are the Kurds?’”).

“They’d also have to google, ‘Who is the heartless imbecile with lip injections on my TV right now?’” Kimmel proclaimed, adding, “The Kurds, Lara, are our allies, and if they get slaughtered ISIS moves in. They’re really scraping the bottom of the Trump-family barrel on the news.”

During the show, Kimmel also defended former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“Many of the president’s false claims lately have been about Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and his work with a gas company in Ukraine,” the talk show host remarked. “Hunter Biden had an interview with ABC News this morning in which he admitted he probably wouldn’t have been asked to serve on the board of that company if his father wasn’t vice president—unlike Ivanka Trump, who earned her role in the White House on the merits of her line of stylish pumps.”

“Team Trump has been spreading all sorts of unproven nonsense about Hunter Biden, and I don’t get that,” he continued. “I mean, why would they align themselves with these conspiracy theories when they can just point out that Hunter Biden is a 49-year-old man with two bracelets? For me, that’s all I need to know.”

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]