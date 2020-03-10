comScore

Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker

By Charlie NashMar 10th, 2020, 1:06 pm

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was mocked on Tuesday after mistakenly ranting about ‘AR-14s’ to a Detroit auto worker.

On Tuesday, after the auto worker accused Biden of “trying to diminish our second amendment right and take away our guns,” the former vice president replied, “You’re full of shit,” before mistakenly rambling about “AR-14s” instead of AR-15 rifles.

Following the confrontation, “AR-14” quickly became the number one trending topic on Twitter, with social media users mocking Biden en-masse over his latest mistake.

Actor Jeffrey Wright, however, defended Biden, tweeting, “Joe Biden referred to an AR-15 as an AR-14. Who gives a fuck?”

“Republicans are more outraged about that than they were when a gun nut murdered 20 first-graders in Sandy Hook with their beloved AR-15,” he continued.

