Joe Rogan Pummels ‘Dangerous F*ck’ Tim Walz: ‘Not a Coincidence’ Anti-ICE Protests Break Out After Minnesota Fraud Is Exposed

Joe Rogan went nuclear on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Wednesday, branding him a “dangerous f*ck” who allowed billions of taxpayer dollars to be ripped off by fraudsters — and now that it has been exposed, Rogan also argued it is “not a coincidence” that anti-ICE protests and riots are breaking out all over Walz’s state.

The comedian turned podcast star spared no verbal punches on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan started off by saying Walz does not behave like any other guy he knows, before lambasting him for what prosecutors have called a $9 billion “industrial scale” fraud scheme.

He said he assumed Walz knew about the fraud “long in advance,” but nothing was made of it until independent journalist Nick Shirley’s viral report on X, which called into question the legitimacy of several Somali-run operations that had received millions in taxpayer funding.

One notable example: Shirley reported that one of the Minneapolis daycares in question, called “Quality Learning Center,” received $1.9 million in funding in 2025 — but was empty when he arrived. The sign in front of the building also misspelled its name as “Quality Learing Center”; the place has since been shut down. Shirley’s reporting has been widely scrutinized and questioned for its accuracy, although critics acknowledge the widespread fraud.

Rogan said that was the straw that broke Walz’s back — and speculated the anti-ICE protests following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have been turbo-charged by Democrats to draw attention away from the governor’s incompetence.

“This gets exposed, it gets into the public zeitgeist, it becomes a huge news story — it’s not a coincidence that the riots break out in the exact same place where all this fraud is being exposed,” Rogan claimed, albeit without presenting any evidence to prove who specifically instigated the protests.

He continued, “The most violent interactions are the interactions that are happening in the place where the most fraud has been publicly exposed. This is all by design.”

🚨NEW: Joe Rogan *NUKES* Tim Walz🚨 "HE'S A DANGEROUS F*CK … just the way he behaves is so odd. The way he waves and runs on stage and — it's all just so fake and performative. I don't know any men like that that aren't dangerous."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/bsdR1IF2lT — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 4, 2026

Rogan added that Walz’s decision not to seek reelection this year proved he knew the fraud scheme was out of control.

“Maybe [the federal government] told him, ‘If you do not step out you’re going to be prosecuted, we know what you did.’ Or maybe he’s going to f*ckin’ turn state’s evidence. Who f*cking knows.”

Watch via the X post above. And you can watch the full episode on YouTube by clicking here.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!