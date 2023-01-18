Jon Stewart Drops Brutal Takedown of George Santos, Warns Against Dismissing Him: ‘I Ran Into This Trouble with Trump’

Jon Stewart offered a brutal takedown of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) Wednesday and slammed the Republican’s aggressive “mediocrity” while also warning against dismissing the controversial figure.

Santos is facing growing calls to resign as more reports and videos suggest a mountain of lies. The controversy surrounding the Republican kicked off after a New York Times investigation revealed he’d lied about everything from his education to work history. Santos continues to say he will not resign.

On The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast, Stewart said the scandal around Santos would be bigger if not for the way the congressman looks.

“[The reason] nobody really cares is because of how he looks,” Stewart said. “It’s the big, black glasses, the Mr. Peabody glasses, and that sort of doughy countenance and the hair’s a little bit — it’s not full, it’s not gone. Everything about him just screams of mediocrity. He’s not obese. He’s not skinny. He’s everything in the middle.”

Stewart went on to joke that watching Santos interact with his colleagues on the House floor reminds him of prison movies.

“He looks like he just had to give up a carton of smokes to get to keep his muffin,” he said.

Stewart still issued a warning about Santos, tying the Republican to Donald Trump and cautioning people against making the same “mistake” he made in how seriously he took the former president. Absurdity, Stewart argued, is where the “real danger” can be.

“The thing we have to be careful of, and I always caution myself on this and I ran into this trouble with Trump is we cannot mistake absurdity for lack of danger because it takes people with no shame to do shameful things,” he said.

