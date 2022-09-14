Joni Ernst Complains Employers Are ‘Raising Salaries’ and Offering ‘Signing Bonuses’ to Attract Workers

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is miffed at the fact some employers have had to increase the incentives they’re offering workers because the labor market is so tight.

The unemployment rate in the United States is a mere 3.7%, while Iowa’s is slightly higher, but still low at 4.7%.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Ernst expressed concern some organizations have felt compelled to offer new employees what they would otherwise offer.

“‘Help wanted.’ I see the signs in nearly every county I visit in Iowa on my 99-county tour,” said Ernst, flanked by a giant ‘HELP WANTED’ sign on an easel for those somehow incapable of imagining such a placard.

She went on to list some of the ways employers in her state are coping with a dearth of applicants:

Small businesses and public services are struggling to maintain the workforce that is vital to our communities The Des Moines public school district, for example, has over 100 vacancies and is providing $50,000 incentives for retiring teachers, nurses, and administrators to stay in school. Faced with a declining number of soldiers, the Iowa National Guard is offering signing bonuses to new recruits, along with other incentives to encourage current members to reenlist. Police departments across the state are also facing recruitment challenges, so the Iowa State Patrol is raising salaries and starting outreach efforts, with kids as young as the sixth grade to get them to start thinking about careers in law enforcement.

Ernst said the entire country is facing a shortage of workers.

“America is facing a shortage of teachers, doctors, nurses, child care providers, construction workers, truck drivers, pilots, and even accountants.”

She went on to slam the Democrats’ plan to bolster enforcement of the tax code by hiring more IRS agents.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

