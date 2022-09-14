Jesse Watters Gives Lindsey Graham an Earful on His Abortion Bill Rollout: ‘Terrible Timing, Terrible Tactics’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) received a steady grilling from Jesse Watters on Fox News Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Graham unveiled a bill that would ban abortion in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It contains exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother. The legislation would also allow stricter state abortion laws to remain in effect.

The same day, it was reported that inflation ticked up slightly the previous month. Also, stocks plummeted. However, Graham’s bill drove much of the news cycle at a time when midterm elections are less than two months away, and when Republicans are fending off charges the party is too extreme on abortion.

“On the day inflation roared back and the market crashed, I thought I’d see Republican senators front of groceries stores and gas stations,” Watters began. “You know, promising to bring prices down if you put them back in charge. But that’s not what happened.”

The host played a clip of Graham unveiling his bill at a press conference and then introduced his guest.

“Senator, Republicans are very angry at you,” Watters stated. “Why’d you do it on that day? Not great timing. Don’t you see that?”

“I’m proudly pro-life and I have no apology for being pro-life,” Graham responded. “And there’s no bad time to defend the unborn. So, if you expect me to sit on the sidelines and watch the Democratic Party try to pass the most radical abortion law in the history of the country, you’re pointing to the wrong guy.”

Watters was unconvinced.

“No one’s saying you need to sit on the sidelines, but yesterday wasn’t the day to do that,” he replied. “Yesterday was the day they lost all momentum when this inflation thing punched them right in the face and you gave them an out. A lot of people don’t like that. You could’ve done it on any other day.”

Graham protested.

“So, I take issue. I don’t think there’s a bad day to stand up for the unborn,” the senator shot back. “What am I trying to say? That America needs to have a policy that makes us a civilized nation.”

Watters again pointed to the fact markets crashed on Tuesday.

“You gotta talk tactics, Senator,” he said. “This is terrible timing, terrible tactics. We could’ve shoved this down on their throat on the day Americans got hammered with this inflation number and the market crashing. And now all the media and the Democrats are talking about is federal abortion ban, federal abortion ban. You know that’s not smarted politics, right?”

Graham answered that Americans already know “inflation is out of control.”

“I’m just saying you’re getting a lot of heat for the timing of that,” Watters reiterated.

“I can stand the heat,” Graham said.

The host wrapped up the interview by telling Graham, “I respect your opinion. Like I said, timing was off and timing is everything. Senator, thank you so much.”

“Tell that to the baby,” the senator quipped.

“I hear you,” the host replied. “I’m just talking raw politics.”

Watch above via Fox News.

