Josh Shapiro Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Whitewash’ History in Response to Slavery Exhibits Being Removed In Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of trying to “whitewash” history after workers removed slavery exhibits near Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

That afternoon, workers from the National Park Service were seen dismantling exhibits at the President’s House in Independence National Historical Park. Those exhibits, as many have pointed out, all involved the subject of slavery.

The move was part of Trump’s larger goal to revise the presentation of American history at a number of museums across the country. In March 2025, he signed an executive order targeting museum displays he deems “improper, divisive, or anti-American.” He tasked Vice President JD Vance with carrying out the enforcement of the order.

In response to Thursday’s actions, Shapiro said:

Donald Trump will take any opportunity to rewrite and whitewash our history. But he picked the wrong city — and he sure as hell picked the wrong Commonwealth. We learn from our history in Pennsylvania, even when it’s painful.

In a statement obtained by the Washington Post, Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said the National Park Service was “taking action to remove or revise interpretive materials in accordance” with Trump’s executive order.

Not long after the news of the exhibits’ removal, the city of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the Interior Department over the removal.

