Biden Insider Goes Off on ‘Psychopath’ Trump For Attacking Allies Who ‘Lost Troops’ Defending US After 9/11

Former senior Biden aide Andrew Bates went off on President Donald Trump over his attacks on NATO allies who lost troops defending the U.S. after 9/11 and cited reports he denigrated American war dead to make the case Trump is a “psychopath.”

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that featured scores of outrageous moments. They included a riff in which he doubted NATO would fight to defend the U.S. if it were attacked. (NATO joined the U.S. in retaliating after 9/11.)

In a Substack interview this week, Bates explained remarks from an earlier interview in which he called Trump a “psychopath” over his behavior in Davos:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: You recently called the president a psychopath, and I wanted to know if you could sort of elaborate on that. ANDREW BATES: Yeah. I mean, I think that he does show a lot of the traits that are, you know, that there are telltale signs of doing that. You know, I mean we’re talking about his behavior towards allies who lost troops to protect the United States. It’s also something that has been confirmed on the record by his former White House chief of staff, retired Marine John Kelly. Who has said on the record that Donald Trump’s runs around denegrating the Americans, calling them things like suckers and lose that, which is incredibly, um, is it is literally an un-American thing to do. Or if you look at the way innocent Americans and immigrants are being treated by ice at his direction. That is profoundly hurtful to our society, and it goes against what he told voters going to do, too. If you look at the corruption, which is unprecedented, this is somebody who said he was looking for working people so they could have a fair shot. He instead, what he’s doing is using the power of the presidency to literally make billions off of taxpayers and dole out in series to cronies. So if you look at how much he’s doing to the country, how much he’s getting, who are not well connected, and the kinds of violence that contributes to a lack of safety. Like, I think that sometimes you have to call it what it is, you know, it is extreme behavior.

Watch above via the Tommy Christopher Substack interview series.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!