‘Pile of Schmitt!’ Republican Senator and Wife Read ‘Mean Tweets’ to ‘Celebrate’ The Season

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and wife, Jaime, got into the holiday spirit Thursday in a masochistic fashion — by reading “mean tweets” to followers.

The concept of “Mean Tweets” originated as a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where celebrities read aloud negative comments about them on X.

“One thing about family: they’ll always help keep you humble,” the senator posted. “Great having Jaime in Washington this week—we celebrated the Christmas season by reading some mean tweets!”

One thing about family: they'll always help keep you humble Great having Jaime in Washington this week—we celebrated the Christmas season by reading some mean tweets! pic.twitter.com/0pf9YnPRQJ — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) December 11, 2025

Jaime kicked off the mean-fest by reading a tweet asking, “Eric, who?” before they took turns reading off the insults.

“He’s on Fox News more than their anchors,” the senator read. “Please tell me something he’s accomplished besides hawking his book and playing congressional baseball.”

“What is wrong with you??? You should have your head examined!” Jaime read.

“Ew, white man entitlement in this hideously immoral ego driven shallow soul of a human,” read the senator. “Sociopath. Check yourself Eric. Bet you were bullied in middle school.”

During a jump-cut, Jaime said, “Wait! I can’t read ‘pile of Schmitt.’ I’m not reading that!”

“You gotta read it! You gotta read it!” the senator said before revealing the full tweet: “You really are a steaming pile of Schmitt.”

“Venezuela isn’t a Narco State you dinosaur brained hick,” the senator read, followed by, “You’re a disgrace to St. Louis and the Cardinals.”

“Those are fighting words,” Schmitt declared, before adding, “These mean tweets are always humbling.”

Schmitt has been in the Senate since 2023.