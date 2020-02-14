Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his attempt to extort Nike, Friday.

Avenatti, who made headlines as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels during her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was accused of trying to extort Nike for $25 million.

Avenatti still faces two separate trials, including charges that he stole $300,000 from Daniels.

In response to the verdict, CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said “this is obviously really bad news for Michael Avenatti.”

“On this conviction alone, I’m just sort of roughing it out, he’s looking at something in the range of at least three to five years in prison,” Honig claimed. “But the thing is, this was the better case for Avenatti to beat. He had a better defense on this case, the extortion of Nike, than he does on the remaining case out in California which alleges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from his own client.”

“So he’s only at half time here and he’s already looking at several years behind bars,” Honig concluded.

