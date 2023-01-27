JUST IN: RNC Votes to Re-Elect Ronna McDaniel as Chair After Heated Leadership Battle

The 168 members of the Republican National Committee voted to re-elect Ronna McDaniel as chairwoman on Friday.

McDaniel, who has served three terms as RNC chair, was elected for another two-year term in the vote held at a days-long gathering of RNC members in Dana Point, California.

She fended off a serious challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer and California national committee member, and a less serious challenge from Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow who has thrust himself into the political arena with absurdist claims that various elections have been elaborately rigged against former President Donald Trump.

McDaniel won 111 votes, Dhillon drew 51, Lindell bagged 4 and Lee Zeldin 1.

The battle between McDaniel and Dhillon was something of a proxy war between Trump, who didn’t publicly endorse a candidate in the race but reportedly lobbied in private for McDaniel, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who threw his weight behind Dhillon on Thursday.

Trump and DeSantis, of course, are the two potential frontrunners in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Trump has already declared his candidacy; DeSantis is keeping his powder dry — for now.

