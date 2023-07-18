Kari Lake Calls For Ban On AI In Campaign Ads Following DeSantis Commercial

Failed GOP candidate for governor of Arizona and commentator Kari Lake called for a ban on the use of artificial intelligence in election campaign ads on Tuesday after a super PAC used a fake, AI-generated impersonation of former President Donald Trump.

Lake’s call came after the Never Back Down Super PAC — which supports Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — used an AI-generated Trump voice to read out one of his real Truth Social posts attacking Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R).

“Voters are already lied to by the corrupt fake news media every day. We can’t further deceive through the use of dishonest AI campaigning,” wrote Lake in her statement. “Therefore, I’m calling on all politicians & PACs to pledge against using Artificial Intelligence in campaign ads.”

Lake went on to “urge members of Congress to explore potential legislation that can safeguard against these abuses in the future.”

In a Twitter post, Lake added, “We expect The Propagandists in the Media to LIE & DECEIVE Voters. It’s heartbreaking to see that Team DeSantis is stooping to such a low level… NO MORE AI IN CAMPAIGN ADS! NO MORE LIES!”

SAD: DeSantis PAC used Artificial Intelligence to mimic Trump’s voice in a campaign ad We expect The Propagandists in the Media to LIE & DECEIVE Voters. It’s heartbreaking to see that Team DeSantis is stooping to such a low level NO MORE AI IN CAMPAIGN ADS!

🚫 NO MORE LIES! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/8zfZvnmqUb — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 18, 2023

The ad in question was based on one of Trump’s real written statements, however, the former president was never recorded making those comments verbally.

“Governor Kim Reynolds is a conservative champion. She signed the Heartbeat Bill and stands up for Iowans every day, so why is Donald Trump attacking her?” the ad declared, before playing an uncanny AI impression of Trump’s voice, which read out his post:

I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events!

While Politico noted that the fake voice did “not sound entirely natural,” the ad sparked concern on social media over the ethical implications of AI-generated content which could mislead the public.

In June, former RNC Chair Michael Steele called the use of AI in campaign ads a “time bomb” that “no one is taking seriously,” and warned that “probably nine out of ten people looking at a political ad will take it at face value,” whether it’s real or not.

Artificial intelligence has been used by the Republican National Committee against President Joe Biden and was used by the DeSantis campaign last month to create fake images of Trump embracing former chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com