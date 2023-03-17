Kari Lake Declares Herself Winner of November Election She Lost Based on New Rasmussen Poll

Kari Lake, who narrowly lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, declared on Friday that she and two other GOP candidates who also came up short actually “won” according to a new poll by Rasmussen.

“NEW Rasmussen Poll Reveals the Red Wave did happen,” Lake tweeted, adding:

Lake, Hamadeh and Finchem won according to poll and 50% of Arizonans say the 2022 Election issues were done intentionally to hurt Republicans.

Lake, Hamadeh and Finchem won according to poll and 50% of Arizonans say the 2022 Election issues were done intentionally to hurt Republicans. https://t.co/reRVcmZSoi — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 17, 2023

Lake’s tweet linked to far-right conspiracy website the Gateway Pundit, which ran the headline, “EXPLOSIVE: NEW Rasmussen Poll Reveals That Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, Abe Hamadeh, Mark Finchem Likely WON The 2022 Election.”

Of course, polls taken before or after elections are not the same as actual election results, in which audits are often conducted to ensure each vote was counted correctly — as opposed to polls that use a random sampling of the population to model a likely outcome.

The Rasmussen poll Lake was referring to came out on Friday, and the poll’s summary declared, “Most Arizona Voters Believe Election ‘Irregularities’ Affected Outcome.”

Among the key findings from the poll, conducted with College Republicans United, was that “55% of Likely Arizona Voters believe it is likely that problems with the 2022 election in Maricopa County affected the outcome, including 35% who think it’s Very Likely.”

Additionally, the poll found that “Of the 92% of Arizona voters who say they voted in the 2022 election, the new survey found 51% voted for Lake and 43% voted for Hobbs, while five percent (5%) say they voted for some other candidate.”

Most Arizona Voters Believe Election ‘Irregularities’ Affected Outcome Sponsored by @National_CRU The razor-thin outcome of last year’s Arizona gubernatorial election has made most voters in the state suspicious of the result. More at Rasmussen Reports https://t.co/ZXduN0GleC pic.twitter.com/FVnkWQFNIP — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 17, 2023

The poll of 1,001 “Arizona Likely Voters” was conducted between March 13-14 and carries a 3-point margin of error.

Democrat Katie Hobbs won the election by some 17,000 votes or 50.3 percent of the vote. Lake continues to challenge the election in court these many months later and still claims both her election and former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election were stolen.

Rasmussen Reports carries a “B” rating from FiveThirtyEight’s pollster ratings and notably underestimated Democrats’ performance in the final 7 polls published before the 2022 midterms elections – including a late-October poll predicting Republican Herschel Walker would beat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) by 5 points in Georgia. Walker ended up losing by 1 point.

