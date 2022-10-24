Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Delivered Americans ‘Lower Costs’ and Republicans Want to ‘Take That All Away’

During her daily briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed President Joe Biden and Democrats had delivered Americans “lower costs.”

She added if Republicans are able to win a House majority in two weeks, they will “take” away economic opportunities.

Jean-Pierre called on Colleen Long of the Associated Press, who asked her what she thinks the remainder of Biden’s term might look like if Democrats lose the House.

The question was in relation to the president’s vow to ban “assault weapons” after Monday’s deadly school shooting in St. Louis.

“What’s the way forward if the Democrats don’t control the House?” Long asked.

Jean-Pierre lauded Biden for a bipartisan gun law reform bill he signed into law in June.

“So, that is something because of the president’s leadership, he was able to do,” she said. “And so he’s going to continue to work on that. Remember, 30 years ago he was one of the leaders to ban assault weapons, so he knows what it means to get it done. He knows the work that needs to be done to get that done.”

Jean-Pierre then said the November midterms will be a “choice” voters will have to make about whihc direction they want the country to go:

[Biden’s] message to Americans is there’s a choice. There is going to be a choice that Americans will have to make. without me getting into elections or getting into politics from here, but it’s very clear. If you think about what Democrats want to do, when you think about what congressional Democrats and this president have done, lower costs. If you think about what we’re doing with our economic policies – creating jobs, making an economy that doesn’t leave anybody behind, that builds it is from the bottom up and the middle out that – is so incredibly important. And what congressional Republicans want to do is take that all away.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com