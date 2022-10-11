Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘When a MAGA Republican Says Something Racist or Anti-Semitic, They’re Embraced by Cheering Crowds’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed “MAGA Republicans,” claiming they applaud racism and anti-Semitism.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about Nury Martinez, the former president of the Los Angeles City Council. Martinez resigned as president on Monday after the recording of a 2021 meeting in which she said a fellow council member’s son acts “like a monkey.” She also slammed the city’s district attorney, saying, “Fuck that guy… He’s with the Blacks.”

Martinez said she is taking a “leave of absence” and currently remains on the council.

Two other council members were at the meeting when Martinez made the remarks. In addition, a union leader who was also present resigned from his position. He was not heard making inappropriate remarks, but faced criticism for not speaking up.

A White House reporter asked Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden has been following the situation. She replied in the affirmative.

“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned,” she stated. “But they all should. He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling.”

Jean-Pierre then pivoted to take a shot at the Republican Party – specifically “MAGA Republicans.”

“And here’s the difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans,” she said. “When a Democrat says something racist or anti-Semitic, we hold Democrats accountable. When a MAGA Republican says something racist or anti-Semitic, they’re embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after endorsements.”

Jean-Pierre pointed to recent comments by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) at a rally over the weekend with former President Donald Trump. About reparations for the descendants of slaves, he said, “They want reparation ’cause they think people that do the crime are owed. Bullshit! They’re not owed that!”

The crowd cheered in response.

