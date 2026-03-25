White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said what remains of Iran’s theocratic regime is scrambling to cut a peace deal with President Donald Trump because the U.S. military has pulverized the country and “crushed” its ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon.

Leavitt made the comment during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“You’re beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp,” Leavitt said. “They recognize they are being crushed. Their ability to attack American and allied forces, as well as their ability to defend their own territory, is dwindling literally hour by hour.”

Leavitt said Iran “wanted to talk” about a deal after Trump threatened last weekend to bomb the country’s power plants one-by-one if it did not “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz by Monday night.

“President Trump is willing to listen,” she said.

Leavitt continued:

The president’s preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction. But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be president trump, will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before. President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell.

Her comments come two days after Trump paused his planned attack on Iran’s power plants because he said there had been “VERY GOOD” talks with the country’s new leaders.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters the “war has been won,” and later that day it was reported Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are leading the administration’s push for a one-month ceasefire that would give both sides an opportunity to hammer out a long-term deal. The ceasefire would include demands from the U.S. that Iran dismantle its existing nuclear facilities, commit to never pursuing a nuke, and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Leavitt on Wednesday said that if there is any more violence from this point forward, it will be because Iran failed to negotiate.

Watch above via Fox News.

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