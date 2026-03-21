Trump Threatens Iran: You Have 48 Hours to ‘FULLY OPEN’ Strait of Hormuz — Or Else

President Donald Trump threatened Iran it must “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz within the next 48 hours or else the United States military will “obliterate” the country’s power plants one-by-one.

Trump warned Iran in a Truth Social post at 7:44 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The president said:

If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

His threat comes three weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Operation Epic Fury — as the war against Iran has been dubbed — has eliminated dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime since then.

The war has led to a huge drop in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with the BBC reporting traffic has plunged 95% in March. The pathway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea typically has 138 ships passing through it each day, but that has dropped to about 100 ships since the war began.

Oil prices have surged as a result in recent weeks. The price for a barrel of oil cost $98.09 when trading ended on Friday — up 47% since the day before the war started.

Trump has suggested the war will be wrapping up soon, and Operation Epic Fury was clearly on his mind on Saturday, with the president skewering The New York Times reporter David Sanger for writing many of the war goals “remain unaccomplished.”

“The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Watch The Big Weekend Show on Fox News discuss above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!